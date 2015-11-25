RPT-Search for source of Chipotle E.coli faces big hurdles -CDC

(Repeats story published Tuesday to widen distribution)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Nov 25 Investigators looking into
the E. coli outbreak at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
restaurants face "significant challenges" in finding the source
of the sickness, a U.S. food safety detective said.
E. coli has sickened more than 40 people who ate at the
popular burrito chain in six states, and it has been weeks since
the last onset of illness, so any contaminated food that could
help uncover the source has likely been sold or discarded.
Concerns about the outbreak have helped send Chipotle shares to
their lowest in more than a year.
"There are still significant challenges to getting trace
back," to the source of the outbreak said Matthew Wise, team
lead for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's
Outbreak Response Team, which is coordinating the effort.
Still, the CDC identified new cases last Friday, and the
extra data make it easier to use supplier management systems to
find a common denominator in the Chipotle-related outbreak, said
Seattle food safety attorney Bill Marler, who represents dozens
of people sickened in the case.
"The large swath of where people are sick - even though
there are low numbers - would allow for triangulation back to a
particular supplier," Marler said.
An estimated 48 million Americans get sick each year from
foodborne diseases. Of these, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000
die each year, according to the CDC. Only about 40 percent of
reported foodborne disease outbreaks from 2002 to 2011 were
solved, according to the Center for Science in the Public
Interest.
Federal, state and local investigators linked the E. coli
O26 outbreak to Chipotle by interviewing those who fell ill.
They eventually found that 43 of 45 had eaten at Chipotle
restaurants in Washington, Oregon, California, New York,
Minnesota or Ohio.
They suspect a produce item or other ingredient from a
single source that was distributed to all of the affected
restaurants from roughly mid-to-late October. Meat was excluded
based on interviews showing no common link, Wise said.
Tests for E. coli in food and on preparation tables and
other areas in affected restaurants in Seattle and Portland,
where the outbreak was first reported, failed to find the
bacteria.
Diners showed signs of sickness three or four days after
exposure, so by the time investigators looked at the
restaurants, any contaminated food likely was long gone.
As a result, Wise said investigators are now working with
Chipotle to pinpoint the cause of the outbreak.
Chipotle suppliers label every crate of ingredients and a
system called FoodLogiQ tracks those products from specific
fields, packhouses and distribution centers to restaurants.
The company has the ability to trace ingredients from the
same supplier to restaurants within a specific period, Chipotle
spokesman Chris Arnold said in an email.
"We have provided any traceback information that would be
helpful for the investigation," Arnold said. "We would like to
find a cause for this as much or more than anyone, and have
actively worked with investigators throughout to try to do
that."
