Chipotle receives subpoena in relation to norovirus incident

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Jan 6 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said it was served with a subpoena from a federal court in relation to a criminal investigation into a norovirus incident that occurred at its restaurant in Simi Valley, California in August.
The company, which has been slammed by an E. coli outbreak linked to its restaurants, also said an incident involving norovirus at its restaurant in Brighton, Massachusetts, would further hurt same-store sales in the fourth quarter, leading to a 14.6 percent fall. (1.usa.gov/1JtQlLV) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment