Chipotle to shut outlets next month for food safety meeting

Jan 15 Popular burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc will close its restaurants for a few hours next month to hold a meeting on food safety with employees, company executives said.

Chipotle, which has been plagued by a series of food poisoning outbreaks, will hold the meeting on Feb. 8, the executives said at the ICR Conference on Wednesday.

Chipotle is confident that steps being taken to tighten food safety will prevent future food poisoning outbreaks, the executives said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)