Officials close Chipotle in Seattle for food safety violations

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dec 10 Health officials shut down a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Seattle on Thursday after finding "repeated food safety violations," according to a statement from the Seattle & King County public health department.
The restaurant on Westlake Avenue is one of 17 in the county that had re-opened last month after passing inspections following an E. Coli outbreak. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.