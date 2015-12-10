版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 11日 星期五 07:08 BJT

Officials close Chipotle in Seattle for food safety violations

Dec 10 Health officials shut down a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurant in Seattle on Thursday after finding "repeated food safety violations," according to a statement from the Seattle & King County public health department.

The restaurant on Westlake Avenue is one of 17 in the county that had re-opened last month after passing inspections following an E. Coli outbreak. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐