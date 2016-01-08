Chipotle faces U.S. civil lawsuit over statements on food safety

BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 pct senior secured notes
* Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 percent senior secured notes due 2025
CHICAGO Jan 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill, under scrutiny for months over outbreaks of foodborne illness linked to its restaurants across several U.S. states, was sued on Friday for allegedly misleading investors about its food safety controls.
The burrito chain failed to disclose that its "quality controls were inadequate to safeguard consumer and employee health," according to a civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Chipotle's sales and stock price have been battered by the outbreaks of foodborne illnesses linked to the company's restaurants. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures has reached a deal for a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the past week, following three straight weeks of pouring cash into those investments, Lipper data showed on Thursday.