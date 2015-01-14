Chipotle suspends pork sales at a third of its U.S. restaurants

Jan 13 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said
it would suspend pork sales at about a third of its U.S.
restaurants, following a routine audit that revealed one of its
suppliers was not complying with its animal-welfare standards.
The inspection of the undisclosed supplier exposed some
inconsistencies in protocol, communications director Chris
Arnold said. Suppliers must raise pigs with access to the
outdoors or in deeply bedded barns to improve their comfort.
They cannot use antibiotics.
"We could fill that shortfall with conventionally raised
pork, but the animal welfare standards fall well short of our
requirements, and (we) simply aren't willing to make that
compromise."
Chipotle will not serve "carnitas" at some of these
restaurants, rather than use conventionally raised pork, said
Arnold.
Instead, the burrito seller is looking at a host of options
to address the shortfall, including procuring additional pork
from existing suppliers or finding more suppliers. Meanwhile,
Chipotle could resume its relationship with the suspended
supplier, if they become compliant with the company's standards,
he added.
Denver-based Chipotle, known for serving antibiotic-free
meat and organic produce, posted third-quarter same-store sales
growth of nearly 20 percent.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)