Chipotle says comparable sales fell 26.1 pct in Feb

March 15 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said sales at established restaurants fell 26.1 percent in February.

The company, which has faced a series of food-safety incidents related to some of its restaurants, also said it hired James Marsden as the executive director of food safety. (1.usa.gov/1XtonC2)

The company expects to report a loss per share on a diluted basis in the first quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

