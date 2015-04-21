Chipotle reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by the removal of pork products from some of its restaurants as well as price increases.
The company had removed pork products from about one-third of its restaurants in January after discovering a supplier did not meet animal welfare standards.
Chipotle's same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 10.4 percent in the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 11.8 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
Chipotle's net income rose to $122.6 million, or $3.88 per share, from $83.1 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.09 billion, but fell short of average analyst estimate of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.