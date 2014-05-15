版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 23:54 BJT

Chipotle shareholders offer just 23 pct support on executive pay

BOSTON May 15 Chipotle Mexican Grill received only about 23 percent support for its executive pay plan at its annual shareholder meeting held on Wednesday, a spokesman for the restaurant chain said.

The company's plan had drawn criticism as being too generous. "We take this very seriously," said Chris Arnold, spokesman for the Denver company, via e-mail.

He said the company "will continue to engage with our investors as we review our compensation programs that build value for all of our investors." (Reporting by Ross Kerber)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐