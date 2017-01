Dec 12 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said founder Steve Ells will be the sole chief executive and Monty Moran, co-chief executive, has stepped down.

"Given the ongoing challenges facing the company, the board felt strongly that it was best for Steve to resume leadership of the company going forward," the company's lead director Neil Flanzraich said.

Moran will retire from the company in 2017.

