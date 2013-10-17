版本:
Chipotle sees restaurant sales momentum continuing in 4th qtr

Oct 17 Executives at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Thursday said fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants are on track to post growth "similar to slightly better" than the 6.2 percent increase posted in the third quarter.

The company also said it could raise menu prices in the middle of 2014 to offset higher food costs.
