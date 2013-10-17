Chipotle lures more diners, profit jumps

Oct 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Thursday reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly profit after sales at established restaurants rose more than expected due to an increase in visits from diners.

The fast-growing burrito seller's third-quarter net income rose to $83.4 million or $2.66 per share, from $72.3 million or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

Chipotle's sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, were up 6.2 percent for the latest quarter, more than the average analyst estimate of 4.7 percent compiled by Consensus Metrix.

Shares of the Denver-based Chipotle rose 1.9 percent to $447.50 in after-hours trading.