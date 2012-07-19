Chipotle same-restaurant sales miss analysts' target

* Q2 EPS $2.56 vs $1.59 EPS year ago
* Q2 same-restaurants sales miss analysts' estimate
* Shares down almost 11 percent
July 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
reported on Thursday quarterly sales at established restaurants
that missed analysts' estimates, and shares fell 10.5 percent.
Closely watched sales at restaurants open at least 13 months
were up 8 percent, less than the 10.1 percent gain analysts had
expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
The upscale burrito chain, one of the restaurant industry's
best-performing names, said second-quarter profit rose to $81.7
million, or $2.56 per share, from $50.7 million, or $1.59 per
share, a year ago.
Shares in Chipotle, which was spun out of McDonald's Corp
in 2006, dropped 10.5 percent to $361.29 in extended
trading.