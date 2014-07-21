Chipotle traffic jumps even after price increase

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Monday reported a nearly 26 percent jump in quarterly profit after traffic to the burrito chain surged despite a menu price increase, sending its shares soaring almost 8 percent in after-hours trading.
The Denver chain known for serving antibiotic-free meats and organic produce said second-quarter net income grew to $110.3 million, or $3.50 per share, from $87.9 million, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, increased 17.3 percent for the quarter, blowing past 23 analysts' average estimate for a gain of 10.5 percent. Chipotle reported a 13.4 percent same-restaurant sales rise for the first quarter.
Revenue increased almost 29 percent to $1.05 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Chipotle, which outperforms most other publicly held chains, gained 7.9 percent to $636.43 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei