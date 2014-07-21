版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 04:16 BJT

Chipotle traffic jumps even after price increase

July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Monday reported a nearly 26 percent jump in quarterly profit after traffic to the burrito chain surged despite a menu price increase, sending its shares soaring almost 8 percent in after-hours trading.

The Denver chain known for serving antibiotic-free meats and organic produce said second-quarter net income grew to $110.3 million, or $3.50 per share, from $87.9 million, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, increased 17.3 percent for the quarter, blowing past 23 analysts' average estimate for a gain of 10.5 percent. Chipotle reported a 13.4 percent same-restaurant sales rise for the first quarter.

Revenue increased almost 29 percent to $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Chipotle, which outperforms most other publicly held chains, gained 7.9 percent to $636.43 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐