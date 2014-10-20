Chipotle third-quarter restaurant sales soar

US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
Oct 20 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Monday reported better-than-expected growth in sales at established restaurants after diners appeared to shrug off price increases at the burrito chain known for serving antibiotic-free meats and organic produce.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry performance, soared 19.8 percent for the quarter. Two dozen analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected same-restaurant sales to jump 17.2 percent for the quarter.
Chipotle, which has also cut genetically modified organisms (GMO) from its food supplies, said same-restaurant sales soared 17.3 percent in the second quarter and logged a 13.4 percent gain in the first quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Matthew Lewis)
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in advertising on mobile and its popular YouTube video service.