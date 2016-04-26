Chipotle reports first quarterly loss in history

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LOS ANGELES, April 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss in its history as a public company as the burrito chain worked to win back customers after a string of foodborne illness incidents last year.
The Denver-based chain had a first-quarter loss of $26.4 million, or 88 cents per share, less steep than the 95 cent per-share loss analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares were down 1.5 percent at $439.26 in extended trading after sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were down 29.7 percent, more than the 28.4 percent drop targeted by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.