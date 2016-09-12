U.S. congresswoman urges Labor Dept to probe Chipotle over wage theft allegations

| CHICAGO, Sept 12
CHICAGO, Sept 12 A U.S. congresswoman urged the
Labor Department on Monday to investigate Chipotle Mexican Grill
for possible wage theft, another potential hurdle for
the burrito chain as it seeks to rebound from food-safety
problems last year.
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from
Connecticut, said the department should probe allegations from
about 10,000 current and former Chipotle employees who have
joined a federal lawsuit that alleges the company did not
properly pay them for hours worked.
Such actions, if true, would contradict federal law, DeLauro
said in a letter to the department, "depriving workers of the
wages and earnings to which they are legally entitled."
Chipotle said her call for an investigation was
"misdirected."
"We have maintained from the outset that this case is
without merit and will vigorously defend our employment
practices," company spokesman Chris Arnold said.
The Labor Department had no immediate comment.
Chipotle has been working to revive sales growth after
outbreaks of E. coli, norovirus and salmonella linked to its
restaurants sickened more than 500 people last year and drove
away customers.
Last week, activist investor William Ackman disclosed that
his hedge fund had purchased a 9.9 percent stake in the company,
saying it was undervalued.
The case over unpaid wages began two years ago when Leah
Turner, who worked as a manager at a Chipotle restaurant in
Colorado, alleged in a lawsuit that the company routinely
required hourly paid employees to work "off the clock,"
according to court records.
The company used timekeeping devices that automatically
punched employees off the clock, even if they were still
working, the lawsuit said.
Since then, about 10,000 others from across the country have
joined the lawsuit seeking to recover unpaid wages, said Andrew
Quisenberry, an attorney representing the workers for law firm
Bachus & Schanker. The large number of plaintiffs is
"significant to us, showing that it's widespread across
Chipotle," Quisenberry said.
The case is Tuner et al vs Chipotle Mexican Grill, U.S.
District Court, District of Colorado, No. 14-cv-02612.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Peter Cooney)