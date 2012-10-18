版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill shares extend losses following results

NEW YORK Oct 18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : * Shares down 5.6 percent after the bell * Shares extend losses; down 9.8 percent following results

