2012年 11月 21日

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill shares up 1.3 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Nov 20 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : * Shares were up 1.3 percent after the bell as it announced it will repurchase additional shares.

