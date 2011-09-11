Chip stocks may have hit bottom - Barron's

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Chips stocks may have hit
bottom and could be poised for a rebound ahead of January's
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to a report
in the Sept. 12 issue of Barron's.
The shares of companies that make chips for everything from
smartphones to computers have fallen sharply. They dropped
again last week but declined less than the broader market.
Meanwhile, Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.N, Altera ALTR.O
and Texas Instruments TXN.N have said they will log lower
sales than originally expected in the quarter ending this
month.
"The stocks are valued as if they'll never see growth
again, which is probably not true," Barron's wrote, adding that
the broad nature of the revisions suggests a problem with the
wider economy and not something specific to the industry.
Other chip stocks are also valued more cheaply now than
they have been historically. Nvidia (NVDA.O) is trading at a
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. In February, the stock
had a forward multiple of 25.
Intel (INTC.O), the world's largest chipmaker, is trading
at 8.3 times its projected earnings. That is not far from the
multiple at which Fairchild -- a much smaller company --
trades, and does not include the $2 per share of
cash-after-debt that Intel has.
