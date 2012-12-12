As China handset makers upgrade chips, pressure remains on profit margins

* Faster speeds, flashier graphics spur shift to quad-cores
* Some quad-core handset models could sell below 1,000 yuan
* Samsung remains top brand, but Chinese phones catching up
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Dec 12 Chinese mobile phone makers
chasing market share with lower prices in the world's biggest
smartphone market will see their margins continue to be
pressured as they upgrade to quad-core chips to satisfy demand
from users for faster speeds and flashier graphics.
Most smartphones now are equipped with single and dual-core
chips, but Chinese handset makers are planning quad-core powered
devices as consumers get more picky with the speed of screen
swipes, how fast they can download movies, send a photo via
WeChat messaging or seal a purchase on Taobao online mall.
"The Chinese handset vendors have now extended their reach
and low-price strategy to the quad-core phone segment," Lisa
Soh, an analyst with Macquarie, said in a report. "This hurts
the hope that the Chinese handset makers can improve margins
through moving up product segments."
Already, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, ZTE Corp
, Lenovo Group Ltd and Xiaomi
Technology, have unveiled quad-core smartphones running on
Google Inc's Android operating system. They are using
chips mainly from Samsung, Qualcomm and Nvidia.
Industry executives expect more quad-core models next year
as chipmakers such as Qualcomm and Mediatek introduce processors
customised with Chinese applications that will make it easier,
quicker and cheaper for handset makers to launch new products.
U.S.-based Qualcomm Inc and Taiwan's Mediatek Inc
have unveiled the high-end chips with designs that
will help Chinese mobile phone makers launch smartphones in a
shorter time at lower costs.
On Wednesday, Mediatek, Taiwan's biggest chip designer that
sells more than 80 percent of its mobile phone processors to
Chinese vendors, launched its quad-core chip and expects its
partners to unveil handsets early next year, executives said.
Smartphone sales are booming in China, which has more than 1
billion subscribers. Sales will grow to 165-170 million units
this year from 78 million a year earlier, research firm Gartner
said, helped by the proliferation of Internet use.
Currently, Samsung is the top smartphone brand in China, but
Chinese vendors are fast gaining traction. China's Lenovo,
Coolpad and Huawei are now ranked No. 2, 3 and 5 respectively in
the Chinese smartphone market, IDC said.
"The only gap between the smartphone versus the consumer in
emerging countries is the price," said David Ku, CFO of
Mediatek, which expects to ship more than 110 million smartphone
chips this year.
Jeff Lorbeck, senior vice president for Qualcomm's product
management told Reuters this month that it was likely that some
of the quad-core powered smartphones could sell below 1,000 yuan
($160).
"I like to use my phone to buy things online, update my
status on Renren (a social networking site) and read what
friends are up to on weibo microblogs," said Liu Liang, a
24-year-old financial executive who lives in Beijing and uses a
quad-core Samsung Galaxy Note II.
"I haven't bought a Chinese smartphone. But if my friends
start recommending me good models and Chinese smartphones step
up in their branding, I'll definitely consider one."