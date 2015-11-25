China's chip crusade to intensify sector's record M&A run

* Chip sector's M&A activity tops $80 bln this year
* Chipmakers seek broader portfolios as landscape changes
* Tsinghua leading Chinese pursuit of national chip industry
* Chinese deals could push up M&A valuations -Renesas CFO
By Miyoung Kim and Makiko Yamazaki
TAIPEI/TOKYO Nov 26 China's unabashed interest
in foreign chipmakers in an already record year of deals has
been quickly read by rivals as a sign that mergers and
acquisitions (M&As) will get more competitive and target
companies will get more expensive.
Chipmakers have announced over $80 billion worth of M&As in
2015. Chipmakers are acquiring peers to expand capacity and
capabilities ahead of an explosion in demand for all kinds of
semiconductors necessitated by the Internet of Things.
"The days of growing organically through technological
advantage are over," said Hidetoshi Shibata, chief financial
officer of Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp. "Scale and
having a wide variety of solutions have become crucial."
But a Chinese buying spree could push the value of merger
targets beyond rivals' reach. Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd is leading
China's development of a national semiconductor industry with
$10 billion spent on M&As over the past two years and plans for
almost $50 billion more over the next five.
"Chinese companies do pay quite a lot," Shibata said in an
interview. "The concerns are that they jack up M&A valuations
and that they become huge rivals."
Many Chinese deals are by privately held parties, such as
Tsinghua, which this month earmarked almost $13 billion for a
memory chip factory. In April, a group of Chinese investors
agreed to buy U.S. smartphone camera chip maker OmniVision
Technologies Inc for about $1.9 billion in cash.
"It's not over," Handel Jones, chief executive of chips
consultancy International Business Strategies, said of overall
chip sector M&As. "We know of a number of additional activities
going on; some will be announced in the next couple of weeks."
Jones said he expects consolidation among companies making
chips for memory and power management.
NO PANIC
Chipmakers' strategies have diverged since the 2011 peak of
the industry's mainstay market of personal computers (PCs). Some
have bet on energy-efficient chips for smartphones, fail-safe
chips for vehicles, hefty server chips powering databases, or
chips for myriad household goods under the Internet of Things.
"There are simply too many potential variables in play for
any participant to feel secure, and both industries (chips and
PCs) have a history of creating big winners and big losers based
on correctly anticipating the technology path," said Bob
Merritt, an independent consultant to the chip industry.
The result is firms merging to pool skills and technology,
with early movers prodding those fearful of being left behind.
Microsemi Corp of the United States became the latest
dealmaker on Tuesday with a $2.5 billion offer for compatriot
PMC-Sierra Inc.
"There is no panic but there certainly is a sense of
urgency," said Pallavi Madakasira of Lux Research.
CONFUSION
China's role has been as much to confuse as galvanise. Some
deals, such as Tsinghua's 15 percent purchase of Western Digital
Corp, involve low-margin, commodity-type hard disk
drives and memory chips with seemingly limited growth prospects.
"Some of the activity I don't quite understand," Mark Liu,
president and co-chief executive officer at Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd, said in an interview.
Analysts attribute much of the activity to Chinese
aspirations as an emerging superpower to become self-sufficient
in stand-out industries, by controlling all aspects of a
business and developing products to rival established players.
With the industry already in flux, China's ambition makes it
increasingly difficult to predict how the landscape will change.
"As people sort of rationalise these acquired businesses and
cut back on development, where is your growth coming from in
three to five years?" said analyst Gus Richard at Northland
Securities.
"It's hard to start making predictions because people are
doing things outside of what I would think would be normal
behaviour."
