Cutrale-Safra sign confidentiality agreement with Chiquita

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Sept 10 Brazil's Grupo
Cutrale and Safra Group, the banking and investment behemoth,
entered into a confidentiality agreement with Chiquita Brands
International Inc on Wednesday, after the banana
producer agreed to consider their joint $611 million unsolicited
takeover bid.
On Monday, Chiquita postponed a shareholder vote on a plan
to merge with Fyffes Plc to engage in discussions with
Cutrale and Safra.
Cutrale and Safra had said on Monday that Chiquita imposed
conditions on them that were hard to meet, such as completing
due diligence and delivering a final proposal by Sept. 16, two
weeks before the rescheduled shareholder vote on Oct. 3.
Chiquita also requested that the proposal remain open for
evaluation by its board until Nov. 15, regardless of the outcome
of the vote.
In a statement, Cutrale-Safra noted that "while it is not
tied to the time frame previously disclosed, it will use its
best efforts to complete its due diligence and present its
definitive offer as expeditiously as possible for Chiquita's
consideration."
