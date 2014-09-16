UPDATE 1-Chiquita, Fyffes offer EU concessions for $526 mln tie-up

(Adds Chiquita, Fyffes, antitrust lawyer comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 U.S. fruit producer Chiquita
Brands and Irish peer Fyffes have offered
European Union antitrust regulators concessions that the
companies say should secure clearance for their proposed $526
million tie-up.
The proposed deal announced in March would create a business
with 14 percent of the $7 billion global banana market, making
it the world's biggest banana supplier, giving it significant
power in negotiations with retailers.
The companies submitted proposals last week, the European
Commission said on its website on Tuesday. The EU competition
watchdog, which did not provide details of the submissions,
extended the deadline for its decision to Oct. 3 from Sept. 19.
The companies did not publish details of the concessions
offered but said they would not have a material impact on the
commercial rationale for the merger.
"While there can be no assurances, Chiquita and Fyffes
remain of the view that there is a good prospect that their
proposed transaction can be cleared by the European Commission
during its Phase I review," the companies said in a joint
statement.
Typcial concessions could include divesting businesses with
significant overlaps in countries such as Britain and Ireland,
selling import licences or deals with local ripeners, one
antitrust lawyer said.
The Commission can either accept the concessions, demand
more or open a lengthy investigation that could take up to five
months.
Safra Group, the banking and investment behemoth, and
Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale, which are also eyeing
Chiquita, said their joint $611 million unsolicited takeover bid
would not have attracted regulatory attention.
"Cutrale-Safra is focused on due diligence with respect to
its superior proposal and, unlike the proposed Fyffes'
transaction, does not foresee any potential regulatory stumbling
blocks associated with a Cutrale-Safra acquisition of Chiquita,"
Cutralie-Safra spokesman Robert Siegfried said.
Chiquita last week postponed a shareholder vote on the
Fyffes deal so it could hold talks with Cutrale and Safra.
Chiquita and Fyffes compete with Fresh Del Monte and
Hawaii-founded Dole Food Company.
(Additional reporting by Bangalore Newsroom and Gregory
Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Louise Heavens and David
Goodman)