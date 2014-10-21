UPDATE 1-Chiquita should weigh alternatives to Fyffes deal -Glass Lewis

(Adds background, statement from Cutrale and Safra, Fyffes'
declining comment)
SAO PAULO Oct 21 Shareholders of Chiquita
Brands International Inc. should consider alternatives
to a proposed merger with Irish produce firm Fyffes Plc,
proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Tuesday.
Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm
Safra Group joined together to make an all-cash bid of $14 for
each Chiquita share, valuing the company at about $658 million,
but Chiquita's board rejected the offer.
Shareholders are set to vote on Fyffes' revamped all-stock
offer of $11.80 per Chiquita share at a special meeting on Oct.
24.
Glass Lewis said Chiquita's board "continues to rely
primarily on assumptions-driven analyses" of the combined
entity's net present value.
"We expect shareholders may reasonably be left questioning
whether the amended Fyffes transaction ... represents an
opportunity so compelling as to soundly preclude exploration of
any other alternatives, including remaining a stand-alone
entity," Glass Lewis said.
Cutrale and Safra said in a statement they are pleased with
the Glass Lewis recommendation and that their offer provides
Chiquita shareholders with a "superior and compelling
alternative."
Fyffes' representatives declined to comment.
On Monday proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) recommended Chiquita shareholders vote in favor
of the Fyffes deal.
In a reversal of a previous stance made public in September,
ISS said Fyffes' revamped offer, while lower than the
Cutrale-Safra offer, would give Chiquita shareholders more
control of the combined company.
Chiquita shares rose 1.48 percent to $12.99 on Tuesday,
while Fyffes shares were down 0.97 percent to 1.02 euros.
