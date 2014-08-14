版本:
中国
2014年 8月 15日

BRIEF-Cutrale and Safra weigh alternatives after Chiquita rejection

Aug 14 The Cutrale Group and the Safra Group in a statement:

* Extremeny disappointed with Chiquita Brands International Inc board's decision to reject offer, considering all alternatives.
