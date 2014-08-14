BRIEF-Cutrale and Safra weigh alternatives after Chiquita rejection

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 14 The Cutrale Group and the Safra Group in a statement:
* Extremeny disappointed with Chiquita Brands International Inc board's decision to reject offer, considering all alternatives.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.