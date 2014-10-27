Cutrale-Safra to acquire Chiquita in deal valued at $1.3 billion

RPT-South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group agreed on Monday to acquire U.S.-based banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.
Cutrale-Safra, which had offered to pay $14.50 per share of Chiquita in cash, said in a statement that the transaction is not subject to any financing conditions. Once the transaction is closed, Chiquita will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutrale-Safra, the statement added.
The agreement was unanimously approved by Chiquita's board, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sruthi Ramakrishnan Editing by W Simon)
* Thousands of "zama zamas" mine gold illegally in South Africa
April 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces takeover offer for units it does not already own in Generation Healthcare REIT