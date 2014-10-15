UPDATE 3-Cutrale-Safra unveil 'definitive,' sweetened bid for Chiquita

(Adds closing share price in paragraph 6)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 15 Juice maker Grupo Cutrale and
investment firm Safra Group on Wednesday unveiled a definitive
offer to acquire Chiquita Brands International Inc, in a
new attempt to scuttle the U.S.-based company's plans to combine
with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.
Cutrale-Safra is offering $14 in cash per Chiquita share,
valuing the company at $658 million, or 12.4 times annual
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Cutrale-Safra had initially bid $13 per Chiquita share in an
unsolicited proposal presented on Aug. 11.
A successful bid would turn billionaires Joseph Safra and
José Luis Cutrale into the global kings of breakfast by
expanding their share of the world's tropical fruits market and
their negotiating clout with supermarkets. Chiquita and Fyffes
agreed to merge in April to create the world's biggest banana
supplier.
Cutrale-Safra's definitive offer represents premiums of
about 40 percent to Chiquita's Aug. 8 closing share price and 19
percent to Chiquita's price based on revamped terms of the
tie-up with Fyffes. Both companies will pay for Chiquita with
equity from some of their subsidiaries, with Safra-controlled
bank J. Safra Sarasin AG extending a buyback of Chiquita's
senior secured notes due in 2021.
"Unlike the proposed combination with Fyffes, the superior
Cutrale-Safra offer provides Chiquita shareholders complete
certainty with respect to the value of their investment," the
consortium said in a statement.
Chiquita jumped 5.1 percent to $13.83 in New York, extending
gains to 36 percent since Cutrale-Safra unveiled their proposal.
Fyffes shed 1.7 percent to 0.985 euros.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based fruit producer
have shed two-thirds of their value over the past decade in the
wake of geopolitical instability in Latin America, price
volatility and uneven demand for fresh produce around the world.
Chiquita, Fyffes, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc and Dole
Food Co control the $7 billion banana market.
Chiquita's board plans to review Cutrale-Safra's definitive
offer, according to a company statement.
'SIGNIFICANT RISKS'
The definitive offer was submitted along with a merger
agreement form for Chiquita's board. In the statement,
Cutrale-Safra said investors recognize "the significant risks
and issues inherent in the Chiquita-Fyffes combination," and
that available financial data indicates Chiquita could miss some
operational goals for the year.
Investors such as Dublin-based Merrion Capital Group, which
oversees $1.6 billion in assets, questioned whether the offer
could persuade Chiquita's board and shareholders to side with
Cutrale-Safra.
Cutrale-Safra's definitive bid "is significantly below an
offer in excess of $16, which we felt would be required to match
the economics of the Fyffes-Chiquita deal," Merrion said on
Wednesday. Efforts to reach Merrion representatives for comment
were unsuccessful.
"The agreed merger between Chiquita and Fyffes remains
superior to today's unsolicited takeover offer from
Cutrale-Safra," Fyffes Chairman David McCann said in a
statement, adding that the implied present value of the
ChiquitaFyffes deal ranges from $15.46 to $20.01 a share.
TOUGH NEGOTIATOR
Known as a tough negotiator for the banking and real estate
assets he buys, Safra, a Lebanese-Brazilian financier who is the
world's richest banker, has struggled to convince Chiquita's
board to accept his and Cutrale's offer, bankers with knowledge
of the deal recently told Reuters. That was
partly because potential cost synergies from the deal were not
immediately clear for investors.
Faced with declining orange juice consumption globally,
Grupo Cutrale is expanding into new regions and products after
venturing into grain trading in recent years. The Cutrale
family, who migrated from Italy in the first half of the last
century, rose to prominence by massively exporting orange juice
concentrate to the United States after frost destroyed most of
Florida's citrus crop in the 1960s.
Chiquita said in a U.S. securities filing on Wednesday that
the City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental
Pension System, a minority shareholder, filed a motion in a New
Jersey federal court aimed at postponing the Oct. 24 vote on
Cutrale-Safra's proposed takeover of Chiquita.
"Chiquita and its board of directors believe that the claims
asserted against them by the plaintiff are without merit and
will defend this case vigorously," the filing added.
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin and Nate
Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Todd Benson,
Richard Chang and Alan Crosby)