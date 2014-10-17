Cutrale-Safra's Chiquita offer to remain binding through Oct. 26

SAO PAULO Oct 17 Brazilian juice maker Grupo
Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group maintained on Friday
their $14-per-share definitive offer for Chiquita Brands
International Inc. adding that it will remain binding
through Oct 26.
In a statement, the consortium said the board of Charlotte,
North Carolina-based Chiquita continues to mislead the company's
shareholders about the definitive takeover offer, while
inflating the value of a planned merger with Irish rival Fyffes
Plc. On Thursday, the board of Chiquita said a takeover
bid by Cutrale and Safra was "inadequate" and again recommended
shareholders back the Fyffes transaction.
Cutrale-Safra will submit a letter to Chiquita's board
confirming its definitive offer, which will remain binding
through Oct 26, two days after a special shareholder meeting
scheduled to vote on the Chiquita-Fyffes deal, the statement
said.
