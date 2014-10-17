UPDATE 2-Cutrale-Safra not considering raising Chiquita offer, source says

(Recasts to add details on offer, analyst comments, share
performance)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 17 Brazilian juice maker Grupo
Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group are not considering
raising their $14-per-share definitive offer for Chiquita Brands
International Inc, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Friday.
Cutrale-Safra will walk away from the deal if Chiquita
shareholders vote on Oct. 24 for a planned merger with Irish
rival Fyffes Plc, said the source, who requested anonymity since
the matter is private. Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina based
Chiquita deepened losses on the news, shedding as much as 2.4
percent to $13.29.
Earlier in the day, both companies said Chiquita's board was
misleading shareholders about their all-cash bid, while
inflating the value of the Fyffes deal by 20 percent. On
Thursday, Chiquita's board said Cutrale-Safra's offer was
"inadequate" and asked shareholders to back the Fyffes tie-up.
Hopes are fizzling that a deal with Cutrale-Safra could
boost Chiquita, whose shares have shed two-thirds of their value
over the past decade on geopolitical instability, price
volatility and uneven global demand for fresh produce. The stock
never touched $14 in the wake of the Cutrale-Safra definitive
offer, a sign that optimism on the buyout is running low.
Billionaires José Luis Cutrale and Joseph Safra, who teamed
up for the Chiquita bid in August, are not keen to raise their
bid and instead want shareholders to help them get the job done,
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Brett Hundley said. Merrion Capital
Group is among investors saying that a Chiquita-Fyffes merger
makes more sense than a sale to Cutrale-Safra in current terms.
"Given expected value creation that can likely be realized
rather quickly, we continue to view the Chiquita-Fyffes merger
as more attractive relative to the Cutrale-Safra bid," Hundley
said.
Fyffes jumped 3.5 percent to 0.988 euros in Dublin -
indicating that the Cutrale-Safra offer may not be enough to
stop the deal with Chiquita, Merrion Capital analyst David
Holohan said.
'MIDAS TOUCH'
In August, a banker close to the deal told Reuters that the
presence of Joseph Safra, the world's richest banker with a
fortune topping $16 billion, was seen giving Cutrale the "Midas
touch" needed to outbid Fyffes with his extensive banking
relationships and knowledge of global securities, currency and
commodities trading.
Cutrale controls a third of the world's trade of orange
juice concentrate, while Safra Group is a global banking and
investment conglomerate controlled by the Lebanese-Brazilian
financier and his family.
This week, Cutrale-Safra offered $14 in cash per Chiquita
share, valuing the company at $658 million, or 12.4 times annual
EBITDA. Cutrale-Safra's definitive offer represents premiums of
about 40 percent to Chiquita's Aug. 8 closing share price and 19
percent to Chiquita's price based on revamped terms of the
tie-up with Fyffes.
In a statement earlier in the day, Cutrale-Safra said it was
submitting a letter to Chiquita's board confirming its offer
will be binding through Oct. 26, two days after Chiquita
shareholders will vote on the merger with Fyffes.
The group challenged Chiquita's estimates for the present
value of the future share price range from the Chiquita-Fyffes
tie-up saying Chiquita's board has inflated it "in an egregious
act of entrenchment" to between $15.46 and $20.01.
Cutrale-Safra also said the value of shares in
ChiquitaFyffes, as the combined firm would be named, is
somewhere between $9 and $12, adding that some of the projected
sales and earnings for the fourth quarter are "highly
questionable."
(Editing by W Simon and David Gregorio)