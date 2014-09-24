EU regulators to clear Chiquita, Fyffes $526 mln deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 EU antitrust regulators will
approve the $526 million tie-up of U.S. banana producer Chiquita
and Irish peer Fyffes after the companies
succeeded in allaying competition concerns, two people familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
"It's expected to be phase 1 clearance," said one of the
people, referring to the European Commission's preliminary
review.
The merger will create the world's biggest banana supplier,
with a 14 percent share of the $7 billion global banana market.
Chiquita and Fyffes offered concessions to the Commission last
week but did not provide details.
