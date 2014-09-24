UPDATE 1-EU regulators to clear Chiquita, Fyffes $526 mln deal -sources

* Deal will create the world's largest banana supplier
* Companies offered concessions last week to allay EU
concerns
(Adds European Commission declines comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 U.S. company Chiquita
and Irish peer Fyffes are set to secure conditional EU
approval for their $526 million tie-up to create the world's
largest banana producer, two people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
The merged company will have a 14 percent share of the $7
billion global banana market, giving it significant clout in
negotiating with retailers.
Chiquita and Fyffes offered concessions to the Commission
last week to allay competition concerns, but did not provide
details.
Industry experts say these may include an offer to sell
overlapping businesses or import licenses and making it easier
for local ripeners to do deals with the company.
"It's expected to be phase 1 clearance," said one of the
people, referring to the European Commission's preliminary
review.
Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment.
The European Union competition watchdog is scheduled to decide
on the deal by Oct. 3.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis and David
Clarke)