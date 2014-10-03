版本:
EU regulators clear Chiquita, Fyffes giant banana merger

BRUSSELS Oct 3 European Union competition authorities approved on Friday the $526 million tie-up of U.S. company Chiquita Brands and Irish peer Fyffes to create the world's largest banana producer.

The European Commission said the companies would have to refrain from exclusivity deals with shipping companies and must not provide incentives to shippers to stop carrying rival fruit, in return for its approval of the deal.

Reuters had reported on Sept. 24 that the deal would be cleared with conditions. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
