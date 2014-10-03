UPDATE 1-EU regulators clear Chiquita, Fyffes banana deal

(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 3 U.S. company Chiquita Brands
and Irish peer Fyffes secured European Union
regulatory approval on Friday for their $526 million tie-up to
create the world's largest banana producer.
The combined company would have a 14 percent share of the $7
billion global banana market and significant bargaining power
with retailers.
The European Commission said the deal would not hurt
consumers or supermarkets with their own private label bananas
but there was a risk competitors could be shut out by shipping
companies.
To address this concern, it said the companies would have to
refrain from exclusivity deals with shipping companies and must
not provide incentives to shippers to stop carrying rival fruit,
in return for its approval of the deal.
The companies said the shipping pledge, which is valid for
10 years, would have no impact on the economic value of the deal
or proposed synergies.
Reuters had reported on Sept. 24 that the deal would be
cleared with conditions.
Fyffes last week agreed to increase Chiquita's share of the
merged company to block a competing $611 million joint offer
from Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group, the
banking and investment group.
Chiquita has postponed a shareholder vote on the Fyffes deal
to Oct. 3 from Sept. 17 while it talks to the rival bidders.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by
Barbara Lewis and Pravin Char)