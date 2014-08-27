Chiquita reaffirms commitment to Fyffes merger, sees synergies

BRIEF-Nyrstar sells Campo Morado mine for $20 mln cash consideration
* Announced on Thursday sale of Campo Morado mine for a total cash consideration of $20 million
DUBLIN Aug 27 Chiquita Brands International on Wednesday re-affirmed its commitment to a merger with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc and said it expected the deal to yield cost synergies of $60 million.
Earlier in August Chiquita rejected a rival takeover offer form Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and the Safra Group, a banking and real estate conglomerate.
"Chiquita and Fyffes remain committed to the transaction and are continuing to work together to complete the combination as expeditiously as possible," said Ed Lonergan, Chiquita's chief executive officer, in a joint statement issued by the two firms.
The two companies said they had identified an additional $20 million of synergies for a total of at least $60 million in annualised pre-tax cost synergies by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)
BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines. The company, whose customers include planemakers Boeing , Airbus and Bombardier, reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 157 million euros ($170.6 million), against average analyst expectations for 140 million euros.
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA