UPDATE 1-Chiquita moving HQ to North Carolina from Ohio

Nov 29 Banana marketer Chiquita Brands International Inc CQB.N is moving its headquarters to North Carolina from Ohio, attracted by state incentives that could exceed $24 million.

North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue said in a statement that the move would bring more than 400 jobs and a $14.1 million investment to her state.

State and local officials have been working to bring Chiquita to Charlotte from Cincinnati for months.

In a statement, Chiquita CEO Fernando Aguirre cited the incentives and Charlotte's airport as reasons for the move.

The company is in final negotiations to locate its headquarters in the NASCAR Plaza building in Charlotte, the governor's office said.

Perdue has been aggressively courting companies seeking to expand or relocate as the state works to recover banking and other jobs lost in the financial crisis and economic downturn.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina) (rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net; +1 704 998 2504)