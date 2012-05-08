UPDATE 1-Chiquita Brands profit misses on lower banana prices

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q1 adj. EPS $0.04 vs est $0.32
* Revenue down 4 pct to $793 mln
* Shares falls 10 pct in extended trade
May 8 Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc's first-quarter adjusted profit fell short of analysts' expectations as lower banana selling prices hurt sales and higher fuel costs squeezed margins.
The Cincinnati-based company said banana sales fell 3 percent to $520 million during the period due to lower prices in North America and lower European exchange rates. It expects the impact to follow through to the rest of the year.
For the January-March period, the company incurred a loss of $11 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with earnings of $24 million, or 52 cents per share a year earlier.
The loss includes charges related to the previously announced shipping reconfigurations in Europe, the relocation of the company's headquarters, and other exit activities.
Total sales fell 4 percent to $793 million.
Excluding items the company posted earnings of 4 cents. Analysts on average had expected 32 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chiquita Brands shares fell 10 percent to $7.19 in extended trade on Tuesday.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.