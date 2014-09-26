版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 14:25 BJT

Chiquita to boost share of combined firm under new Fyffes proposal

DUBLIN, Sept 26 U.S. company Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes have agreed to boost Chiquita's ownership of their proposed $526 million tie-up to 59.6 percent from 50.7 percent, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The revised deal would make the deal more attractive to shareholders of Chiquita, which is also talking to Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group, the banking and investment group, on their rival $611 million unsolicited bid. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐