UPDATE 1-Chiquita Brands 4th-qtr loss narrows, names new CFO

Feb 21 Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, as the company cut costs to offset a drop in sales.

Chiquita also said its finance chief Michael Sims resigned to go to another company, and named the company's president for Europe and the Middle East, Brian Kocher, as the new CFO.

The company's fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $16 million, or 36 cents a share, from $20 million, or 43 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the loss was 12 cents a share.

Sales decreased 7 percent to $722 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 17 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $758.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 18 percent in the quarter to $63 million.

Shares of Chiquita closed at $9.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.