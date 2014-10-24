UPDATE 2-Chiquita turns to Brazilian group after Fyffes deal collapses

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28
April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,238 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says to accelerate cost savings drive (Adds quote, detail, background)
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.