BRIEF-Check Point Software buys Israel's Hyperwise

Feb 18 Check Point Software Technologies :

* Says buys Israel's Hyperwise, terms of deal not disclosed

* Says transaction not expected to have material effect on financial results

* Purchase of Hyperwise a "few tens of millions of dollars" -CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steven Scheer)
