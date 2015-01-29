版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q1, 2015 outlook

Jan 29 Israel's Check Point Software :

* Sees Q1 revenue $360-$375 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.89-$0.93

* Q1 revenue view $368 million, non-GAAP EPS view $0.93

* To invest more in 2015 in research and development, sales, to hire hundreds of workers -CEO

* Sees 2015 revenue $1.6-$1.65 billion, non-GAAP EPS $3.90-$4.02

* 2015 revenue view $1.59 billion, non-GAAP EPS view $4.07 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tova Cohen)
