Israel's Check Point Software Q2 profit, sales beat estimates

TEL AVIV, July 22 Network security provider
Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly
profit that beat expectations on strong demand for its mobile
threat prevention technologies.
Check Point earned 99 cents per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the second quarter, up from 89 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $395 million, the
Israel-based company said on Wednesday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 95 cents a share on
revenue of $392.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Check Point has acquired two Israeli companies since the
start of the year. In February it bought cyber security start-up
Hyperwise and in April it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile
Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)