Israel's Check Point Software Q1 profit beats forecast

TEL AVIV, April 20 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beat expectations on strong demand for its advanced threat prevention products.

Check Point earned $1.06 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from 95 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million, the Israel-based company said on Wednesday.

It was forecast to have earned $1.03 a share on revenue of $404 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"This success was driven primarily by advanced threat prevention capabilities which was evident in our subscription revenue growth," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.

"In addition, our newly announced high-end and data centre security appliances, optimised to deliver next generation threat prevention, got off to a great start in the marketplace," he said.

Check Point acquired two Israeli companies last year, cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)