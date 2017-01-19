Israel's Check Point Software Q4 profit tops estimates

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
TEL AVIV Jan 19 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products and an increase in new customer wins.
Check Point earned $1.46 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from $1.20 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $487 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.
It was forecast to earn $1.25 a share on revenue of $478 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We realised triple-digit growth across our focus areas of mobile and advanced threat prevention," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.
For all of 2016, Check Point earned $4.72 per share, up 13 percent, while revenue grew 7 percent to $1.74 billion.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.