BRIEF-Check Point Software Q4, 2014 outlook

TEL AVIV Oct 23 Israel's Check Point Software :

* Sees Q4 revenue $395-$430 million, non-GAAP EPS $0.99-$1.09

* Q4 revenue view $410.3 million, non-GAAP EPS view $1.03 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2014 revenue $1.47-$1.505 billion versus previous estimate of $1.45-$1.5 billion

* Seen 2014 non-GAAP EPS $3.64-$3.74 versus previous estimate $3.50-$3.70 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
