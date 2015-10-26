Israel's Check Point Software Q3 profit, sales beat estimates

TEL AVIV Oct 26 Network security provider Check
Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit
that beast expectations on strong demand for its advanced
threat prevention and mobile security technologies.
Check Point earned $1.04 cents per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the third quarter, up from 93 cents a year
earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million, the
Israel-based company said on Monday.
It was forecast to have earned 98 cents a share on revenue
of $403 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Check Point has acquired two Israeli companies so far this
year. In February it bought cyber security start-up Hyperwise
and in April it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile Security to
help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.
"Mobile devices are becoming the weakest link in cyber
security, and we are committed to staying one step ahead and
prevent these threats," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. "This
quarter we extended our technology to smartphones and tablets,
while introducing new and innovative threat prevention solutions
for cloud and network infrastructure."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; and Steven Scheer)