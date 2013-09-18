CNH Industrial files for New York, Milan listing

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development posts Q4 loss of $0.11/share
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
MILAN, Sept 18 CNH Industrial, the company that will be created after the merger between Fiat Industrial and CNH, has filed for listing on the New York and Milan stock exchanges, Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday.
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares
* Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corporation