版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 01:22 BJT

CNH Industrial files for New York, Milan listing

MILAN, Sept 18 CNH Industrial, the company that will be created after the merger between Fiat Industrial and CNH, has filed for listing on the New York and Milan stock exchanges, Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐