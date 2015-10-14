Coca-Cola drops pursuit of Chobani-source

Oct 14 Coca-Cola Co has ended talks to
invest in Chobani LLC after deciding that the maker of Greek
yogurt was not the best fit for its portfolio, a person familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
Coca-Cola was competing against PepsiCo Inc to
invest in Chobani, a deal that Chobani hopes could value it at
as much $3 billion, including debt, Reuters reported on Monday,
citing sources.
The source asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. Coca-Cola and Chobani declined to comment.
Chobani is exploring selling a minority stake, including
warrants owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP that
account for between 10 percent and 20 percent of the yogurt
maker's equity depending on its financial performance, sources
have previously said.
Chobani is looking for a strategic investor to help expand
its supply chain, distribution, manufacturing base and
geographic footprint for its popular yogurts like Flip, which
combine yogurt with flavors such as peanut butter and coffee,
the people added.
CNBC first reported earlier on Wednesday that Coca-Cola was
no longer actively considering an investment in Chobani.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)