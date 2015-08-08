Chobani looking to sell minority stake in the company- BBG

Aug 7 Greek yogurt maker Chobani is looking to
sell a minority stake in the business and is working with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing a
source.
The company, which is battling intense competition in
grocery stores, is looking for an investment from a company
which could help increase distribution and production, the
report said. (bloom.bg/1K8sUSr)
The report said a deal may lead to a buyout of private
equity firm TPG's stake in the company.
TPG in April last year invested $750 million in
Chobani after it ran into liquidity problems.
Founded in 2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani
started operating from a former Kraft Foods yogurt plant in
South Edmeston, New York. Its product became one of the
top-selling Greek yogurt brands in the United States.
The company said in January it would name a new chief
executive in the first half of 2015.
Chobani and TPG were not immediately available for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
